Man facing 15 years for allegedly cutting another man’s neck

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly held a knife to another man’s throat in an altercation Saturday night faces a felony charge for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Jeffrey Daniel Chambers, 45, was arrested after the alleged altercation, which left the victim with a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of West Clark Street at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday following multiple 911 calls reporting the incident, police reports say.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses, all of whom identified Chambers as the attacker.

Chambers, who remained at the scene, allegedly admitted to officers that he had held the other man in a headlock with a knife to his throat, but claimed it was in self-defense. As he claimed, he had been bullied by the victim and others.

During a pat-down search, officers did not find a knife and were informed that one of the witnesses had taken it from him.

While speaking with the victim, officers noted a small cut on the left side of his neck.

Witnesses told officers the two men had previously been involved in an altercation but were separated by others in the area. Chambers allegedly went to the bathroom after the fight and returned with an opened folding-blade knife in his hand.

Chambers allegedly grabbed the victim around the neck and held the knife to his neck.

Bystanders were able to wrestle Chambers to the ground and take the knife, which one of the witnesses provided to officers.

The victim told officers he did not realize he had been cut until someone else informed him. He told officers that he wished to press charges.

When officers attempted to gather more information from Chambers he invoked his 5th Amendment right. Officers concluded their questions and transported him to Bannock County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

A no-contact order has been issued.

If he is found guilty of aggravated battery, Chambers could face up to 15 years in prison and as much as $50,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.