Man flown to hospital following crash near Atomic City

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 5 p.m., March 9 on US 20-26, north of Atomic City, in Butte County.

A 57-year-old male, of May, was driving a Jeep Comanche and a 47-year-old male of Johns Creek, Georgia, was driving a Penske truck pulling a trailer westbound on US20-26. The semi was attempting to make a left turn to go southbound on US-26 when the Jeep ran into the back of the trailer.

The driver of the Jeep was transported via air ambulance and his passenger was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Penske truck and his passenger were not transported. All occupants involved were wearing their seatbelts.

The intersection was blocked for approximately one hour and 45 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Butte County Sheriff’s Deputies, INL EMS/Fire and INL Security. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.