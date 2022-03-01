Melaleuca has a new President and he’s a familiar face to many

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca has announced that Cole Clinger will serve as the company’s new president.

Clinger had been working as Melaleuca’s Chief Operations Officer since 2017. He oversaw Manufacturing, Distribution, Customer Care, Sales, Business Development, Human Resources, Recruiting, Supply Chain, Purchasing, Services and other departments. Over 70% of Melaleuca’s 2,000 employees in North America report through him, according to a news release.

“Cole has played a critical leadership role in Melaleuca’s record-breaking growth and has made valuable contributions on almost every major initiative at the company,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said. “Cole serves as a key member of Melaleuca’s Management Team, possesses a profound understanding of Melaleuca’s business, and lives Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives. He knows the principles that have been instrumental in Melaleuca’s success, and I have been impressed with the exceptional results he consistently delivers.”

Clinger has worked at Melaleuca for 17 years as the company’s Chief of Staff, Director of Corporate Affairs and Assistant to the President. He was originally hired as a Management Trainee in January 2005, shortly after graduating magna cum laude from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Clinger is active in the community, serving as a member of the Shelley School District’s Board of Directors since 2015 and as chairman for most of that time.