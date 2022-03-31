Melaleuca donates $4.5 million for massive video board inside BSU Albertsons Stadium

BOISE — Thanks to a $4.5 million gift from Melaleuca, Boise State Athletics intends to install the largest video board in the Mountain West in the south end zone of Albertsons Stadium, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Thursday.

Melaleuca’s donation is the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State Athletics.

The state-of-the-art video board is slated to be 120 feet wide and 50 feet tall. At 6,000 square feet, the new board would be roughly 1,800 square feet larger than the largest video board in the conference. By providing fans with a crystal-clear, 10-millimeter visual experience, the high-resolution board ensures each event’s finest details will visually impact the fan experience at Albertsons Stadium.

“When it comes to TV screens and scoreboards, bigger is better,” said Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot. “With a college football program as legendary as Boise State and a fanbase that encapsulates our entire state, the fans deserve a top-of-the-line video board worthy of Boise State’s reputation as a world-class football power. I’m glad that Melaleuca could provide it.”

Photo: Boise State University

The donation would be the first major upgrade to Albertsons Stadium since the completion of the Bleymaier Football Center and installation of the video board in the north end zone in 2013, the Idaho Statesman reports.

“We are incredibly grateful to Melaleuca for the company’s investment in Boise State University,” said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State president. “Not only will this new screen showcase football excitement in Albertsons Stadium, but it also will enhance the experience at all events held in the stadium, including our spring commencement ceremonies, student movie nights, concerts and more. This is a gift that will impact our entire community.”

The project must be approved by the Idaho State Board of Education, which is scheduled to meet April 20. Boise State will then partner with the Boise State University Foundation to select a vendor to produce and install the high-definition LED board.

“Melaleuca’s investment in the fan experience is the most impactful enhancement at Albertsons Stadium in more than a decade,” Dickey said. “This donation – the largest in the history of our department – goes far beyond the gameday impact; it signifies the impact our program has on our state, and we couldn’t be more appreciative that an Idaho company is investing back into Idaho’s flagship collegiate football program.

“Melaleuca is partnering with Boise State Athletics because of the program’s timeless values, blue-collar mentality, strong work ethic and championship tradition,” said Melaleuca President Cole Clinger, a 2004 Boise State graduate. “It’s clear that Melaleuca and Boise State University share these values. Melaleuca is certainly not one of the largest companies in the nation, but we show up and compete with the goliaths each and every day. We strive to be the best through ingenuity, hard work and executing as a team. We provide an opportunity to the ‘little guy’ who has been overlooked, and we have found that when they get that opportunity, the ‘little guy’ can go toe to toe with anyone out there. So is the case with Boise State.”

While a completion date will not be established until a vendor has been selected, should the project be approved, it is anticipated that the installation of the video board will be completed during the 2022 season.