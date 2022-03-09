Pocatello man sent to prison after pleading guilty to trafficking meth

POCATELLO — A man who was found in possession of more than two ounces of methamphetamine will spend at least three years in prison.

Jacob Lynn Hill, 36, was sentenced to between three and eight years by District Judge Robert Naftz. He had previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking as part of an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hill was originally arrested in September following a traffic stop.

Officers with the Pocatello Police Department pulled him over for using a cell phone while driving. After identifying him as Hill, officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Bingham County. The warrant gave officers cause to have Hill’s car investigated by a narcotics dog, who alerted to potential drugs in the car.

During a search of Hill’s car, officers found 2.4 ounces of meth, baggies and a scale.

During his sentencing hearing on Feb. 28, Hill was given credit for 188 days of time served. He was also ordered to pay $10,382.50 in fines and fees.