Local man pulled over for using phone while driving charged with trafficking meth

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man pulled over for using a cell phone while driving was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Jacob Lynn Hill, 35, has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance, according to court documents.

A Pocatello Police officer patrolling the Highland area around 5 p.m. Wednesday witnessed a man driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Venture while using a cell phone, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Following a traffic stop, the driver was identified as Hill, and it was learned that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Bingham County.

While being searched, the officer allegedly found an Altoids tin in Hill’s pocket. Inside the container were two small, clear baggies containing a white crystalline substance, the affidavit reads. A search of the vehicle uncovered a third baggie containing the substance, a scale and several empty baggies.

Hill was transported to Bannock County Jail.

The suspected drugs were taken to the Pocatello Police Station, where they were weighed and tested. Tests returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 68.8 grams, or 2.4 ounces.

If he is found guilty, Hill will face a minimum of three years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The maximum sentence would be life in prison and $100,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.