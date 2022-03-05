Student council in Rigby and advisor win awards

RIGBY — A high school student council recently traveled to Boise and won a prestigious state award for being described as professional, engaged and classy.

The Rigby High School Student Council attended the state leadership conference put on by the Idaho Association of Student Councils. The leadership conference brings in keynote speakers and students are given training on how to become better leaders and how to take those skills back to their schools.

Three awards were given out among the 33 student councils from around the state who attended the conference.

Rigby High School brought home one of those awards, which was called the “Etiquette Award.”

“They awarded it to Rigby Student Council because they felt that we were professional in appearance and actions, that the students were focused, attentive and engaged and they felt like Rigby High School was classy,” said Holly Mickelsen, student council advisor at Rigby High School. “This is the epitome of what student leaders should be. I am very proud of my students and I think they represented not only themselves well but Rigby High School well and the community of Rigby.”

The Rigby High School Student Council averages about 33 to 36 students. Student councils like the Rigby High School Student Council are involved with things like organizing and helping out with school assemblies, dances, teacher appreciation week, and talents shows.

Mickelsen herself, received the “Advisor of the Year Award” for the east Idaho region. She explained to EastIdahoNews.com she was shocked and surprised that she got the award and is grateful to her students.

“I think it’s most meaningful because my students nominated me for the award. I was unaware that they had done anything of the sort until I was listening. I was listening to the qualifications of the advisor (award) and I thought, ‘Oh that’s very interesting’ and ‘Wow! That advisor does a lot for their students.’ I didn’t recognize it was me. I was unaware until they called my name (for the award),” said Mickelsen.