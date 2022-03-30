Symposium will help businesses learn about government contracts

FORT HALL — Local business owners will have the opportunity to learn about how to obtain government contacts at a symposium Thursday.

The Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center Symposium will be held between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center at 777 Bannock Trail, Pocatello.

This annual event lets business owners learn all about the support services that are available to them. Attendees have the unique opportunity to meet with 29 federal and state agencies that are looking to partner with small businesses in Idaho. There will be workshops, breakout sessions, a convention floor fair, opportunities to network with the agencies, a luncheon, and more, according to a news release.

Applicants may register online here. There is an event fee of $79 which includes a luncheon for all attendees.

To learn more about the services the PTAC program provides Idaho businesses, visit www.idahoptac.org.