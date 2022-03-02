Competition between two schools brings in food, money for local food basket

IDAHO FALLS — The results are in for a friendly competition between two rival schools that came together for a good cause.

Throughout the month of January and part of February, Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School competed against each other in what’s known as “The Souper Bowl” and raised as much money and canned food items as they could for the Community Food Basket—Idaho Falls.

The food basket is a nonprofit organization that works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area.

“The Souper Bowl was great this year and the students and teachers who organize it all for us are amazing! They work really hard to help Community Food Basket feed those in need in our community. They understand that we may be serving their friends, neighbors, or co-workers,” Food basket executive director Ariel Jackson said in an email.

According to Jackson, Skyline High School collected 60,000 cans and $22,000, which added an extra 44,000 cans in total. Skyline High School’s food weight at the warehouse came in at 23,770 pounds of food.

Idaho Falls High School collected 53,229 cans and collected $11,500 which added an extra 23,000 cans. Idaho Falls High School’s food weight at the warehouse came in at 25,793 pounds of food and took two full truck trips to move to the warehouse.

The two schools equate every $1.00 collected to represent two canned items in their total.

“So while Skyline had more individual items, Idaho Falls High School collected 2,000 pounds more in food weight. Let’s call it a tie! Both schools did so great and in the end, Community Food Basket and the community is grateful for their efforts that will help Community Food Basket continue to serve struggling families into the spring and summer months,” Jackson said.

The Souper Bowl has been around for nearly two decades.

