Authorities seek help finding runaway teen

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile named Keyara Morales-Moore.

Sixteen-year-old Keyara left home on Saturday wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and black pants. She has a tattoo with the letters “DC” under her right eye and a PEACE symbol tattooed on her left arm.

Anyone having information about Keyara’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch immediately by calling (208) 529-1200.

Anonymous tips and information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.