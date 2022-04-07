Biz Buzz: Local franchisees earn award from Firehouse Subs

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Locals honored by Firehouse Subs

Three years ago, Chris and Natalie Morris opened their first Firehouse Subs restaurant.

Now, the pair have received the Axe Award for West Franchisees of the Year.

“In the Firehouse Subs system of more than 1,210 restaurants, this top company honor recognizes Chris and Natalie as high-performing business owners, who have exemplified unwavering commitment to maintain outstanding operations at their restaurants across the greater Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City areas,” Firehouse Subs said in a news release.

Firehouse Subs noted that the Morrises have also given to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated 14 grants worth more than $179,000 to first responders and public safety organizations in the greater Idaho Falls area.

“We are honored to be named Firehouse Subs Franchisee of the Year in the West region. This award would not have been possible without our loyal guests and amazing team members who share our passion for giving back to our communities,” said Chris in the news release. “Since opening our first location just three years ago, we’ve been on an incredible journey serving up heartfelt service to guests and committing to supporting local heroes through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

BIZ BITS

Local hospital partnering with Primary Children’s Hospital to open pediatric clinic

IDAHO FALLS – To better meet the growing need for specialized pediatric services for children in Southeast Idaho and surrounding areas, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are partnering to provide outpatient specialty care to kids in the new Pediatric Specialty Center.

The new clinic is at 2330 Desoto Street in Idaho Falls.

Primary Children’s physicians began offering outpatient cardiology services at the clinic on April 4. Primary Children’s will expand services by the end of the year to include orthopedics, urology, and some same-day surgeries.

Credit union opens two new branches in eastern Idaho

ST. ANTHONY – A local credit union recently opened two new locations and a celebration is in the works.

After eight months of construction, a new credit union is now open to the public. East Idaho Credit Union opened a new branch at 750 North Bridge Street in St. Anthony in January. The previous branch at 99 North Bridge Street is now permanently closed. The new branch includes a bigger space with more parking and a drive-thru option for members.

A second branch opened at 418 West Fir Street in Shelley last month. Those who run the business describe it as a more functional building for their growing membership.

The date for a grand opening hasn’t yet been determined. Those who walk in at either location can enter to win a freezer & half a beef.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

