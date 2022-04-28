Biz Buzz: Owners of new luxury salon want customers ‘to have something to brag about’

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Local women open luxury salon in downtown Idaho Falls

Amanda Mitchell working on a client’s hair inside Glow Hair Co. | Photo on left courtesy Devyn Pennell

IDAHO FALLS – Amanda Mitchell and Devyn Pennell have wanted to own a luxury salon for years, and last week, they got their wish.

The duo opened Glow Hair Co. at 348 B Street on April 18, and they’re pleased with the turnout during the first week of business.

“Our first week was super busy, so that was exciting. We have a staff of girls for our commission-based salon. It was a really good week for a beginning week, and this week has been busy too,” Mitchell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The fact that the salon is commission-based is one thing that sets it apart from competitors, and Mitchell says it allows their staff to grow without the requirement of providing insurance and other benefits.

It’s also a luxury salon offering high-end services that aren’t always available at other places. It serves women exclusively and provides a variety of options, including balayage, where a lightening solution is “swept” onto the customer’s hair to create “a natural, lived-in color,” Pennell says.

It also offers baby light blonding services, highlights, platinum cards (where foil is applied to every piece of hair to achieve a lighter color) money pieces (when you balayage the front strands of your hair a lighter shade) and beaded weft extensions, where hair extensions are sewn in to create more volume.

Mitchell and Pennell set out to open a luxury hair salon several years ago because they saw a huge need in the marketplace. They liked this specific location because it fit the vibe and vision they had in mind.

“We could just see the vision of being downtown and trying to get that vibe of going to downtown Salt Lake with all these cute shops as you walk along the street. We could see the future of Idaho Falls for downtown, and we wanted to be part of that,” Mitchell says.

Mitchell graduated from hair school in 2009 and has been working in the industry ever since.

Pennell got her start as a kid working in her uncle’s salon in New Jersey. Watching him make customers happy made a big impression on her and inspired her to pursue this career path.

“I remember falling in love with how he made people feel and how he could transform hair and create these beautiful colors,” says Pennell. “My grandpa is also a barber in New Jersey, and he owns a historical monument. His barbershop has been there for that long. He’s been cutting hair for about 65 years.”

Pennell says she’s happy to carry on her family name with her own business. It’s rewarding for her to see her dream become a reality and to see the passion of her employees.

Pennell’s maiden name is Bragg, and her goal is to create an experience for her clients to have something to “brag” about.

The duo is hoping to continue to expand and grow with another location. They would eventually like to provide education for aspiring hairstylists and help them make a lot of money doing what they love.

“We wanted women to come into the salon … and escape the everyday world and feel beautiful,” Mitchell says. “We’re excited to have this space, to have that luxury atmosphere and to feel the glow of your beauty.”

Glow Hair Co. is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Amanda Mitchell seen from the lobby of Glow Hair Co. | Courtesy Devyn Pennell

BIZ BITS

Rigby title company welcomes new branch manager

RIGBY – Ashley Packer has been promoted to branch manager of AmeriTitle Rigby.

Packer will continue closing real estate transactions as escrow officer and will now directly manage the AmeriTitle Rigby team of five operations. In this new role, Packer will oversee and lead the Rigby branch, work closely with the AmeriTitle leadership team throughout the state, and report directly to Vice President & State Escrow Manager Darci Davis.

Packer joined the AmeriTitle team in 2015 as an escrow assistant in the Idaho Falls branch. She quickly worked her way into an escrow officer role in 2016 and transferred to the Rigby branch, where she has since been providing superior service to clients in Jefferson, Madison and Fremont Counties.

Packer lives in Rigby with her husband, Jesse. Together they have a French bulldog and two sons — one a junior at Rigby High School and one currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Packer supports Rigby athletics and can often be found in the bleachers cheering on her son at football or basketball games. She loves to cook, create her own recipes, and even has a website dedicated to her recipes.

She’s excited to expand her role at AmeriTitle and looks forward to leading the Rigby team while continuing to provide superior service to AmeriTitle clients.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

