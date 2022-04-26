Idahoan Foods donates more than $1 million of food pouches to help Ukrainian families

IDAHO FALLS — Idahoan Foods has joined the Consumer Brands Association’s Ukraine relief efforts by donating 322,560 pouches of its ready-to-eat Honest Earth brand Mashed Sweet Potatoes World Central Kitchen. WCK is providing emergency food relief, serving millions of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as people remaining in the country.

This donation, with an estimated retail value of more than one million dollars, will provide over 645,000 servings of much-needed food assistance, according to a news release. The brand’s Honest Earth Mashed Sweet Potatoes are shelf-stable, come ready-to-eat and are a good source of vitamin A, fiber and other nutrients.

“Idahoan Foods is proud to assist in hunger relief efforts both near and far, whether supporting a food bank in our own community or sending product overseas, and this instance is no exception,” said Ryan Ellis, VP of Retail Marketing & Business Development at Idahoan Foods. “By sharing the news of our recent donation to World Central Kitchen, our hope is that we inspire other food companies to join the Consumer Brands Association and their NGO partners in their efforts to provide crucial emergency relief to Ukraine.”

In 2021, Idahoan Foods says it donated more than six million servings of its potato products to charitable organizations and consumers, amounting to an estimated retail value of more than $2.7 million. More than 80% of the donations were to organizations combatting food insecurity.