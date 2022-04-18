Comedian, rock bands coming to eastern Idaho

FORT HALL — Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is welcoming a comedian and trio of rock bands to eastern Idaho in August.

Larry the Cable Guy will be coming to town Friday, August 19. Buckcherry, Great White and Tesla will perform the following night on Saturday, August 20.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m. with regular tickets available for purchase on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

Larry the Cable Guy

Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m. | Outdoor | Ticket Pricing: $49, $59, $69

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theatres and arenas across the United States. Larry has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than 7 million dollars to various charities. Larry has won Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the year and he received the Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award in 2006. He is a bestselling author and his book Git-R-Done, (2005) debuted at #26 on the New York Times bestseller list. Larry was named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012. This lists the hottest and most successful people in the entertainment industry.

Buckcherry, Great White & TESLA

Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. | Outdoor | Ticket Pricing: $59, $69, $79

Buckcherry is unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original, and always a good time. BC has been my love, my pain, my passion and I’m so proud of what we have accomplished. I never knew when I started this that dedicating myself to music would be taking on so much responsibility. For a guy who never thought he was going to live past 30 this has been an incredible journey. Our ninth record HELLBOUND marks 22 years since our debut self-titled release and what an amazing roller coaster we have been on. From hit songs to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide – all during a time period when traditional sounding hard rock bands didn’t exist – except for Buckcherry. We beat the odds and built our reputation on the live shows, and our “one of a kind” approach to every opportunity.

Changes? Yeah, they’ve had ‘em. Fallen off the path? Guilty. Slowed down? No way. Never. Don’t ever count these guys out of the game. For the first time in its 36-year history, Grammy nominated hard rock band legends, Great White takes on its third frontman. The band is ready for what lies ahead in 2018, with a respectful nod to the past forging its tried-and-true mantra: these songs are bigger than any one member. “Mitch Malloy is the lead singer of Great White. He’s an incredible singer, artist, songwriter and engineer,” lead guitarist, Mark Kendall said. “We’re beyond excited to stretch our musical muscles with a fresh, new take on Great White’s catalog of hits.” That arsenal of songs include the Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.

That they are still roaring and soaring should be no surprise. That’s just how they are built. TESLA may have been born in the mid-80s eruption of leather, spandex, and big hair, but this band has never been about those things. Hardly. Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic, 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith. The ground started shaking up in Sacramento, CA, in 1984; gold country that would soon be producing some platinum. They started out as City Kidd, until someone suggested they change their name in honor of eccentric inventor Nikola TESLA, who pioneered all things electrical – and who, like any revolutionary rock and roll band, made magic working with the basic forces of nature. A blizzard of industry showcase gigs and TESLA quickly scored a deal with Geffen. Their 1986 debut album, Mechanical Resonance, would eventually go platinum, nestled comfortably in the Top 40, and produce the iconic hard rock hits, “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” Today, Mechanical Resonance lives on as one of the most successful and acclaimed debuts of the era.

Upcoming Entertainment

Tracy Morgan – May 6 at 8 p.m.

Como La Flor – May 7 at 8 p.m.

Nelly & T.I. – June 24 at 8 p.m.

Brad Paisley – June 25 at 8 p.m.

Cedric the Entertainer – July 15 at 8 p.m.

Stone Temple Pilots & Daughtry – July 16 at 8 p.m.