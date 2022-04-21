Craig Robinson from ‘The Bad Guys’ and ‘The Office’ answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

‘The Bad Guys’ is a new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation based on The New York Times best-selling book series that tells the story of a criminal crew of animal outlaws who work to become model citizens. It will be released Friday, April 22 but I got a sneak preview and loved the movie – along with the book series.

Craig Robison is the voice of Mr. Shark. You may have seen him in ‘The Office’ and other TV shows, movies and commercials over the years. Now he’s talking with me! Here’s what I asked him:

What do you like best about being in ‘The Bad Guys’?

What did you think the first time you read the script?

In the movie you play Mr. Shark but in real life, what animal would you say represents you?

Do you like doing animated movies or movies where you’re on-screen acting as yourself?

When you aren’t working, what do you like to do in your free time?

A lot of people know you from ‘The Office.’ What did you like best about working on that show?

What advice do you have for me?

You can watch a preview of ‘The Bad Guys’ here and follow their Facebook page and onInstagram.

