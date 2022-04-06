Crash causes backups on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A crash at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and South Boulevard caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck and small SUV were involved in the wreck around 7:45 a.m.

Police, an ambulance and fire engine were called to the scene but no one was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Westbound traffic on Sunnyside Road was backed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.