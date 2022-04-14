Despite lingering cold weather, construction moves speedily forward on Mountain America Center

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV.

IDAHO FALLS – The men at Bateman-Hall are continuing to work hard on the Mountain America Center, despite cold weather conditions that won’t quit.

Regardless, the crew is optimistic mother nature has done its worst, and confidently projects a completion date of no later than November 21, 2022.

There’s been a lot of progress over the last few weeks, according to Bateman-Hall employee Malone Bulluck. The next big objective is to get the building dried in, and part of that process entails completing the framing on the upper roof.

Spearheading that task is Architectural Specialties out of Pocatello, just one of a few local subcontractors involved in the project. But whether the contracted work is local or out of state, Bullock is grateful for how well everyone has coordinated and worked in unison.

At this phase of construction, the precast cement structure of the seating bowl is starting to take form. Once the precast structure is completed, the actual seats can be installed.

The premium suites are also in the beginning stages. Each room will have countertops, mini-fridges, spacious seating for up to 23 people and an excellent view of the arena.

The alternative loge box areas, which resemble a living room or hotel room and are privately owned or leased luxury units, will be at the east end of the arena.

Once the seating bowl is completed and the overhead HVAC work is done, the next step will be the concrete slab for the hockey ice, which will be poured in one day and followed up by 28 days for the pour to set.

Watch this week’s edition of Construction Business TV IDAHO in the video above.