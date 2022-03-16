Mountain America Center slated for completion in November and here’s a look inside

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV.

Construction is rapidly moving forward on the long-awaited Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Bateman-Hall Construction has endured chilly working conditions the last few weeks but warmer days are ahead.

The ground was broken on the 48,000-square-foot building in May and construction got underway a short time later. The facility is mostly enclosed at this point, which has made it easier for working hands to stay warm. The goal early on was to get the space enclosed before winter so that construction could continue during inclement weather.

Despite not being fully contained, Rob Spear, Executive Director for the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, says the project is coming along nicely and will be a great facility for people to host conferences, trade shows and other events.

The building includes a 10,000-square-foot conference space, which has been designed to be broken up into five separate meeting rooms and host up to 650 people in one sitting. To achieve that, Bateman-Hall had to implement folding panel partitions, which open and close to minimize the space, and cater to different activities. This design is very versatile and can be configured in many different ways, which will be a great benefit to the community.

“There are not many conference spaces in this community, so it’s a space well needed for Idaho Falls,” Spear says.

The facility will also have a showroom floor for events such as RV expos. There will be various offices in the convention space, so various financing packages will be available.

A significant amount of work has also been done with all the HVAC systems, along with track systems being installed for the partitions. There is a sound barrier, which makes it very difficult to work around and coordinate with all the contractor teams involved in this project. This can occasionally cause tension, but all in all, everyone is working well and moving forward on this project.

The facility is expected to be complete sometime in November. Get a look inside in the video above.