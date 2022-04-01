TODAY'S WEATHER
Emergency responders called to gas station after undetonated military round is found

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

Courtesy photo

OSGOOD — Emergency responders were called to the Osgood Store near Interstate 15 after a large undetonated military round was found Friday morning.

The owner of the store tells EastIdahoNews.com he discovered the ammunition behind his business and called the police.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived and made the area safe while members of the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Joint Bomb Team responded to assess the item and contain it for disposal, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The area is now open and there is no risk to the public.

As this is the time of year spring cleaning begins for outbuildings, yards, and property, the sheriff’s office would like the public to be mindful of old chemicals, explosives, military items, or anything that could be a live ordinate or hazardous material.

Any time an item of this nature is located, it should NOT be moved or handled. Immediately clear the area and call 911 so the appropriate resources can respond and assess or safely dispose of the item before anyone is injured.

Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com

Alex Lemoing, EastIdahoNews.com

