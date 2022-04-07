Fort Hall woman accused of kicking officer gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A woman has pleaded guilty to battery on a peace officer in accordance with a plea agreement.

Stoney High Eagle, 18, pleaded guilty to the felony charge on March 14. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will recommend probation, with any prison time serving as an underlying sentence.

Eagle was arrested in January following reports of a drunk woman making threatening statements directed at the patrons of a Chubbuck motel.

When Chubbuck police officers arrived, they found Eagle apparently drunk and sitting against a wall in the motel’s main hallway.

After first attempting to aid the woman, Eagle grew combative with the officers who decided instead to place her under arrest. When they tried to place her in handcuffs, Eagle kicked one of the officers before attempting to punch them.

The maximum penalty for battery on an officer includes five years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

Eagle is scheduled to be sentenced by 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a hearing on May 9.