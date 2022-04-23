Grammy-nominated violinist playing world premiere performance at BYU-Idaho

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Center Stage at Brigham Young University-Idaho is pleased to announce that Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker will perform at the BYU-Idaho Center on Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. The premiere performance will coincide with Baker’s newest album release The Redeemer. Composed by Kurt Bestor for solo violin, orchestra, and choir, this new work features selections representing sacred episodes from the Savior’s life. The BYU-Idaho performance will also feature a student choir and community orchestra.

Jenny Oaks Baker began violin lessons when she was four years old, with her first solo orchestral debut at age eight. She received her master of music degree from the Juilliard School of Music in New York City and her bachelor’s degree in violin performance from The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

In 2012, Baker and Kurt Bestor earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album for her album, Wish Upon a Star: A Tribute to the Music of Walt Disney. Baker’s music consistently charts on Billboard, with her album, Then Sings My Soul, reaching number one on the Top Classical Albums chart for two weeks in a row.

Baker has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Strathmore Hall, the Library of Congress and as a guest soloist with The National Symphony, Jerusalem Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Utah Symphony, and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Baker performed as the first chair violinist for The National Symphony for seven years before stepping down to spend more time with her family. She and her four talented children travel around the world and perform together as Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four.

Emmy-award-winning artist Kurt Bestor is best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols found in his popular 5 CD boxed set The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas, and his musical prayer for peace Prayer of the Children. The Utah-based composer and performer launched his career writing music for television and movies. His credits include more than 40 film scores and more than 40 themes for national TV programs and commercials. His arranging and producing of Jenny Oaks Baker’s album Wish Upon a Star helped earned the two of them their 2012 Grammy nomination.

BYU-Idaho invites the community to come participate in this unique performance and enjoy a night of inspiring music. Tickets are available online at byui.edu/tickets or the Ticket Office counter inside the University Store. Ticket prices are $10 for students and $15 for the general public. Tickets will also be sold at the door in the BYU-Idaho Center Ticket Office prior to the performance.