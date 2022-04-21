Former grocery store employee charged with two additional felony counts, pleads not guilty

DRIGGS — Teton County resident Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, has been charged with two additional felony charges after he was arrested in March for allegedly videotaping people in the restrooms of the Broulim’s in Driggs. He also allegedly attempted to destroy the evidence.

The criminal case was bound over to the District Court Tuesday after Bravo-Camacho pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of video voyeurism (he was originally charged with one count) and one charge of attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. He could face up to 17 and half years in prison if found guilty.

New information in the court documents reveals that thousands of hours of video are currently in review by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. In new court documents, the investigation found, “Large amounts of electronic media and data, including but not limited to thousands of videos related to the charges in this case, many of which contain sexually explicit content of adults and minors.”

If anyone thinks that they could have been a victim, they should call the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323 located at 230 N Main St in Driggs. The call will be directed to an officer. Almost 100 victims have been identified since the March arrest.

Bravo-Camacho was a 16-year employee of the Broulim’s grocery store in Driggs. On March 12, a camera was discovered inside a vent in a men’s bathroom in the store. Further investigation has revealed that videos were made as far back as 2020 and as recently as March 2022. The cameras had been placed in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms in the upstairs area of the store. Bravo-Camacho was arrested after allegedly taking the discovered camera from the manager’s office.

“Broulim’s has been working diligently and closely with law enforcement to help them with any information they need,” said CEO Robert Broulim in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Nothing is more important or valuable to Broulim’s Supermarkets than the safety of everyone who is involved with our stores. We make a concerted effort to implement the highest standards of safety.”

The charge of video voyeurism carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine while the charge of attempted concealment of evidence carries a maximum penalty of two and half years and a $10,000 fine.

Bravo-Camacho was assigned defense attorney Rocky Lawrence Wixom and posted a $10,000 bond. A status conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 17 at the Teton County Courthouse.

Local nonprofit offering support, resources

After the news broke of the case, the Teton County nonprofit Family Safety Network launched a public campaign to support and provide resources to a community grappling to understand the scope and seriousness of the case.

“I have been shocked by the inability of our community to dialogue about this crime,” said Family Safety Network Executive Director Emily Bilcher on Wednesday. “We have to respond as a community. We need to be providing care for people: for people who are victims, for people who are working to heal from prior traumas and may become triggered by the idea that they were violated in a place that is supposed to be private, for the employees at the local grocery store and for people wondering if they too could be a victim of this crime. I think on an individual level and as a community, it’s important to be educated and read up on what is going on and understand what video voyeurism is and that it is sexual violence.”

What is a voyeurism video? It’s shooting video or taking photographs where there is an expectation of privacy. It’s a crime under Idaho law. Here’s the statute . Voyeurism video is a form of sexual violence.

The local victim advocacy organization is offering a variety of services for people who live in Teton County, those who live outside the region or even those outside of the state who may have been visiting during the timeframe of the alleged crime. Bilcher said her staff would be happy to help non-residents find local resources within their own communities as well.

“If there are people outside of our community, we are here for them,” Bilcher said. “If anyone is looking for a safe place to process this, we are well equipped to help you. This is sexual violence.”

Family Safety Network has encouraged community members who are concerned about being a victim or not sure what to do, to reach out to someone they trust: a family member, a counselor or a lawyer. “The defenders of the Family Safety Network are here to help in these ways: to offer free and confidential support, provide information about your victim rights, discuss how the criminal justice system works and put (people) in contact with mental health counseling,” read FSN’s Facebook post.

Family Safety Network can be reached at (208) 354-8057.