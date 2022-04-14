Here’s how you can watch the Daybell court hearings next week

ST. ANTHONY — District Judge Steven Boyce has approved a media request to record upcoming hearings for Chad and Lori Daybell but outlets will not be allowed to stream proceedings live.

Boyce issued orders governing courtroom conduct Thursday afternoon in regards to Lori’s arraignment and a hearing in Chad’s case about jury costs. Both in-person hearings are scheduled for Tuesday in Fremont County.

The judge authorized a video camera operator and still photographer to take pictures and record the hearings if they are released after proceedings are over but the media is not allowed to broadcast live.

“Members of the media may utilize computers, laptops and other similar devices for the purposes of note-taking, but SHALL NOT record or transmit sounds or images in or from the courtroom,” Boyce wrote. “Violation of this rule may result in confiscation of the device.”

The public can attend the hearings as long as seats are available but attendees must comply with the court orders. Bags will be checked at the courthouse, cell phones must remain off the entire time, seats cannot be reserved and any behavior that is considered disruptive will not be tolerated.

Chad’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. and Lori will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com plans to post video and full reports of both hearings when they are over.

You can read the court orders here.