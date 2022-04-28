Idaho Falls man sentenced to prison for child porn

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who admitted to investigators that he had pictures and videos of underage children and shared naked pictures of himself with teenagers, was sentenced to prison earlier this week.

Jordan Blatter was sentenced on Monday in Bonneville County District Court in front of Judge Dane Watkins. Watkins sentenced Blatter to a minimum of 18 months in prison with a possible maximum of 10 years.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned of the sexually exploitive images and videos through a tip given by Facebook to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

RELATED: Man arrested after Facebook tips off investigators to child pornography

Both local and federal investigators with the task force learned the Facebook account reportedly belonging to Blatter, who was 30 at the time, had 10 images or videos identified as child pornography. According to court documents, some of the boys were as young as six or seven years old.

Blatter was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested for the charges in May 2021.

In addition to Blatter’s prison sentence, he has to pay a $5,000 fine. Each felony count against Blatter carried a $1,000 fine.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.