Man rescued from house fire in Rigby

RIGBY – A man was hospitalized following a house fire in Rigby Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 12:30 p.m. on 400 North, according to a news release from Central Fire District in Jefferson County.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the homeowner is a disabled man who was inside at the time. A lady with Meals on Wheels had come to deliver his food. She heard the homeowner calling for help when knocking on the door and called 911. She entered the house and saw him collapsed on the living room floor. She tried helping him out of the house but was unable.

Five first responders — including three Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and two fire chiefs — arrived and were able to help the man out of the house before fire equipment arrived. Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com he wasn’t fully conscious due to smoke inhalation.

“The first responders were able to safely remove the homeowner and pack him to a safe location,” the news release says.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the smoldering flames. There was extensive damage to the bedroom of the single-wide trailer and smoke damage throughout the home. Anderson has not determined the total cost in damages.

Those involved in the rescue and fighting the fire were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

“Due to the quick action of the deputies and fire chiefs, the homeowner survived this fire and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and monitoring.”

The news release did not specify which hospital the man was taken to, but Anderson says he was in stable condition at the time of transport. He doesn’t know the man’s current condition.

“(The woman’s) quick action in calling 911 is commendable and we wish to thank her for her courage in attempting the rescue,” Anderson writes in the news release. “Central Fire District and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincere gratitude to those who consider this ‘just another day on the job.’ The outcome of this incident could have been much different had they not made the response decisions that they made.”