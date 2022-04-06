Rep. Rod Furniss is challenged by Darnell Shipp in District 31 for Seat B

IDAHO FALLS – Republican incumbent Rod Furniss of Rigby is being challenged in his bid for re-election to District 31, Seat B. Republican Darnell Shipp of St. Anthony will also appear on the primary ballot.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their answers below were required to be 250 words or less.

District 31 includes Lemhi, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties.

The primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on November 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Furniss: I am a sixth generation Idahoan as my family homesteaded a farm in Menan. I served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Argentina. I married Jan Burtenshaw from Clark and we have 5 children and 10.8 grandchildren.

I love Idaho. I want my kids to live here, work here, educate their kids here and recreate here. I have worked with business owners my entire life and Idaho capitalism has proven to be the best driver for prosperity. We need to keep Idaho unregulated to promote enterprise.

I have championed education bills by funding teacher’s salaries and health care. I believe in quality education and vocation for those that seek it. I graduated from Rigby High, Brigham Young University-Idaho, and Idaho State University. I worked for Idaho First National Bank for one year and have been in the insurance business since 1986.

I have served in my church and the Boy Scouts in many capacities. I have been a precinct committee person and past president of the local education foundation, multiple adisory councils and qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table, Court of the Table and Top of the Table.

I currently serve as vice-chair of the House Business Committee, State Affairs Committee, and Energy and Technology Committee. I also serve on the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee, Your Health Idaho Committee, High Risk Pool Committee, Chair the Teacher Health Insurance Committee, and the Property Tax Committee.

Shipp: My wife Lucy and I live on the Egin Bench in Fremont County. I have 7 children and 25 grandchildren.

I grew up on a hobby farm — horses, cows, pigs, etc. It was a great way to grow up. I grew up hunting, fishing, and camping — developing a deep love and respect for nature. I was active in scouting. I am an Eagle Scout. I have served as Scout Master, Assistant Scout Master, committee chairman, and counselor for several merit badges.

I worked construction and served a 4-year pipefitter apprenticeship where I worked full time and went to school at night for four years. We moved to the Rigby area in 1985, where I worked construction until I was hired at the Idaho National Laboratory in late 1991, working there for 30 years, 23 years as a maintenance pipefitter on the reactor and support systems, and 2 years in supervision. For the last 5 years, I’ve been working as a planner on reactor projects, where I had opportunities to be lead planner over multi-million-dollar projects.

In November of 2021, after standing up for the principle of bodily autonomy, I was forced into early retirement after a 30-year honorable career. I refused the vaccine. For myself, I left a 6-digit income. I have a reputation of strength, integrity, and standing for what is right.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Shipp: I was elected as Chair of the “Employee Safety Team” and served for many years in the “Voluntary Protection Program” (a safety program that falls under OSHA and the Code of Federal Regulations.) Early on in this position, I was at a company luncheon and was asked to tell the group of about 40 company managers and supervisors about myself. I started out, I’m a husband, father of 7, and a grandfather of 14 (at the time). Most of them laughed, “No, tell us about you. What you do?” I smiled and told them I was a pipefitter; I work on the reactor and all the support systems to the reactor and that it was a great job. I smiled to myself knowing who I am — a Christian, a husband, a father, and a grandfather, the noblest title I could ever have. This is why I do what I do.

Furniss: My family. I married the best person in the world, she continues to sacrifice so that I can serve and has so done our entire married life. I have been extremely blessed to have a wife that allows me to be gone for 3 months plus to serve the great State of Idaho. I have 4 wonderful daughters that have turned out way better than their father and they have wonderful families and careers. I have one son. He is the youngest. He has served his church and just graduated from college. I could not be more proud of them all.

My career has been one built from scratch. I work as a commissioned salesperson and have done so since 1986. With my own company, I have been able to begin to invest in commercial real estate and land development. My career choice has allowed me to coach and attend most of my family’s dance and sporting events.

Why are you a member of the Republican/Democrat/other party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Furniss: I am a Republican. Second amendment rights are very important to me as I grew up on a farm where hunting and shooting was nearly a daily occurrence for me. The sanctity of life and the belief that life begins at conception is an ideal that can not be compromised.

The first amendment right to speak my conscious without fear of retribution or harm may be the greatest God-given right we have.

Freedom of religion and to worship as I see fit without fear the government will dictate to me who my God is or who I should pray to or even if I can pray is most important to me.

The family is the backbone of this great nation, and mothers and fathers should raise their children as they see fit. I believe that we can achieve peace through strength and that we need to honor and respect our military and police by funding them properly.

I believe business should operate without burdensome regulations or red tape, capitalism will solve most problems if we get out of the way and let it work. I believe we need to secure our borders and enforce immigration laws, as well as work with those that contribute to our economy and that are here legally.

I believe we must balance our government budgets and remain out of debt in Idaho and on the federal level as well. God bless America and God bless Idaho.

Shipp: I am a member of the Republican party. The Republican platform represents my political philosophies. We must return to a hand-up society rather than a hand-out society.

The smallest form of Government is the Family! Protect the Rights of the Unborn and Children, Protect Idaho Family Values, Protect Parent’s Rights.

Truth in Education:

Education Not Indoctrination.

Money Fallows Student.

Develop Op-In vs Op-Out for all controversial subjects.

Limited Government:

Medical Freedom and Privacy.

Defend the 1stAmendment, Freedom of Speech, the press, and Freedom to Assemble.

Defend the 2nd Amendment, Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Defend the 4th Amendment, Protection from Unlawful Search and Seizure.

(RED FLAG LAWS)

State Sovereignty:

Defend the 10th Amendment, Rights of The State, To Stop Federal Overreach.

Protect Our Farmers. Stand up to the EPA, and other restrictive agencies.

Support Local Law Enforcement and Keep them Independent from Federal Controls.

Support Idaho where we need to on a state level, And Support Local Government where it needs support.

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

Shipp: 1. ESG scores (Environment Social Governance). This is the iron hand support of the “New Green Deal.” This program is slowly gaining support around the world and across the United States. Every financial transaction a person or company wants to make will depend on their EGS score, meaning you will fall in line with the new environmental standards, new social norms, and not speak out against them or the government, or you will receive a low ESG score.

2. Gender confusion, critical race theory/equity, and abortion advocacy without parental consent. Indoctrination of these ideologies to our youth through many public-school classrooms.

3. Complacency or distractions or both? It seems many Idahoans choose entertainment over a simple phone call to a Senator or Representative to voice their opinion about a freedom issue. The fight for freedom is real. There are reports the civilians in Ukraine were lined up to get a weapon to fight for their freedom to the death. Where do we stand in this fight for freedom?

Furniss: Idaho has been blessed this past year. Idahoans have figured out how to make money in a pandemic and pay taxes. We have a $1.9 billion surplus. We have allocated this money to pay off debt, fill our rainy-day funds and fund one-time projects like roads, bridges, water treatment plants, and sewer systems for cities. We also returned $600 million back to the Idaho public in rebates and ongoing tax reductions. The greatest challenge today is inflation. Making sure we can continue to put gas in our cars and food on our tables. This is becoming more difficult every day. With the current democrat administration shutting down oil pipelines, allowing porous borders, and disallowing over 4,000 applications to make energy in the USA. The only light at the end of the tunnel is a Republican victory in November. We could fix the Biden-induced economy simply by being energy independent. We have the capability and know-how if the government would get out of the way.

The next greatest challenge is property tax. We cannot let Idahoans be taxed out of their homes. Property tax relief is tricky, and we want to avoid tax shift to agriculture and commercial real estate. We can do that by consolidating and regionalizing expenses among counties, taking on public defenders from the general fund, and lowering taxes on those that have a homeowner’s exemption by supplementing sales tax or income tax. It is a complicated formula that we are homing in on. Stay tuned for concrete legislation.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Furniss: I am in contact with county and city leaders regardless of party affiliation. I have an open-door policy, my phone number and email are very public. I have spent many hours going over legislation with friends from across the aisle in both the House and Senate. We don’t always agree but we always agree to listen and to disagree. The best advice I got was to keep each issue in a silo and not make it personal. It sounds easy but its not and I have to be reminded constantly. I have been one of less than a handful to present to both parties in their caucus rooms. I have legislation that has been brought to the gentleman on the second floor and was signed into law. I read all emails and respond to most. It is very hard to keep up on, but I feel a deep sense of duty to listen. Sometimes I must follow my inner feelings on issues with the knowledge I have at the time. We look at over 600 bills and while I would like to believe I make the right vote on each, I always am open to fix legislation that comes back with unintended consequences.

Shipp: Out of 100 constituents, you may get 90 different opinions. A challenge is to get everyone involved in the process. We have to work our way back to the basic principles of the Constitution of the United States and the Idaho Constitution. These are our standards, within these documents lies our freedoms and our responsibilities.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

Shipp: The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry promotes the idea, they are the “Biggest Lobby in Idaho.” They pay out a lot of money directly and indirectly to many political campaigns. Corporate America showed record profits during the COVID lockdowns. At the same time, many Idaho small businesses were forced into bankruptcy. We need more principled representation in Boise that will stand up for small businesses in Idaho! It is not the proper role of the government to determine who is essential and who should close their doors. Free enterprise allows the choice of the business to stay open as well as the choice of the customer to shop there or not.

Furniss: Lobbyists play an important role as educators in Idaho. I try to listen to both sides, and they are usually represented professionally and with expertise. Sometimes it can get a bit heated, but after the vote we all respect each other and move on to the next issue. When lobbyists become unruly or overbearing, we have an appeal process we can go through with the rules we have voted on. Sometimes organizations attempt to intimidate or mandate by scores. This does influence some legislators but not me. Most scoring is biased and one-sided with obvious one-sided motives. Scoring systems can be used in negative campaign ads or emails. Negative ads have been proven effective. I would ask that you rise above negative campaign ads and vote for the party and the person. If the ad is negative, consider the source first. The lobbyists that are good use facts and figures to persuade and motivate voters. Bullying and browbeating are not appreciated.

How can you encourage compromise, debate and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

Furniss: The Idaho House and Senate have rules of decorum and protocol. It is hard to get used to but very efficient. By following the rules, one can feel safe expressing ideas and opinions in what can be a contentious environment. It is important that each legislator learn the rules and abide by them. Legislative services is made of full-time attorneys and staff that will take any idea you may have and put it in the right statute and check it for legal understanding and definitions. They are nonpartisan and most are willing to help. Once you have a draft of a bill, you can share it and make it better. Many drafts go back to the attorneys multiple times before it is presented in the committee. The draft can be shared with members of other parties but is not required that you share it with anyone. The best legislation is transparent so all parties can weigh in on the issue. Not all parties are happy with any legislation, but it is possible to get close to an agreement.

Shipp: We have lived as a free nation for nearly two and a half centuries. In the beginning, we stood for hard work and clean living. We praised freedom and were happy to shoulder the responsibility of freedom. Those who came before us were happy to sacrifice to help their family and neighbors because they understood life happens. One day you may be on the top of the mountain and in the blink of an eye, you are in an uncontrollable freefall down a slippery slope. Freedom, responsibility, and government in their proper role are the cure for many of the ills in society.

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

Shipp: I feel strongly if people would sit down and put pen to paper and add up all of the taxes we pay, then consider the freedoms lost because of the restrictions and controls of the government, the majority of the good people of this state would support removing roadblocks, obstacles, and restrictions that are holding society back from thriving in freedom. There is something magical and emotionally energizing in a good day’s accomplishments. This will accomplish a freer society all around and reduce the overwhelming tax burden placed on the individual and the family. We need to work together to reduce government spending and shrink the state’s budget. Shuffling the budget around is not going to solve the spending crisis.

Furniss: I sometimes hear at the Capitol that money solves every issue. It doesn’t. Money may be the easy way out, but it is never the answer. Working to reduce costs is hard and it usually makes someone uncomfortable or angry. That’s ok, but most of the time it also motivates ideas and solutions. Many times, a little money can be stretched and pulled just like with our home budgets, to get the job done in an orderly, efficient fashion. Idaho this year has been blessed with a surplus and we have done what you would have done. We paid off debt and filled our rainy-day funds. We refunded $600 million back to the taxpayers and that included $250 million ongoing. Property tax needs to be addressed and several solutions have been bantered about but it is a complicated endeavor. The goal is to keep county and city expenses down and let long-time residents stay in their homes. I’m confident we will land on the proper balance.