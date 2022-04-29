Skunks trashed and stunk up her neighbor’s home. Now we’re surprising this ‘angel’ for Feel Good Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few days ago about an incredible woman named Carolyn. It said:

You’ve heard the old saying that “there are angels walking among us.” Well, we know of one just down the road a bit in Firth. Her name is Carolyn.

My sister was in Detroit visiting her daughter. Just before she was due to fly home, she received news that her son had been severely burned. She flew to Salt Lake to be with him at the University of Utah hospital burn center. Caroline, who is Nelda’s friend and neighbor, continued to feed her cat and watch the house.

One day Carolyn thought she heard something making noise in the basement storage room. She went downstairs to check it out. Upon opening the door, she was greeted with a horrible mess and two skunks. Evidently they had gotten a vent cover off and decided to move in. She called Nelda’s stepson and he came and set a couple of traps. One skunk was trapped but the other didn’t want to leave his new warm home and became agitated. Long story short, he sprayed.

Everything reeked downstairs and upstairs. Carolyn didn’t want to tell Nelda and add to her burden so she decided to clean it herself. She would wear three masks and still the smell was horrible. She has worked every day for over a month. Her goal is to have the house ready for them to be able to come in when they release Nelda’s son. She is almost there with her goal.

Words cannot express thanks to Carolyn. Weeks of smelling skunk and hours of work. She is truly an angel on earth.

We could think of nobody more deserving of a Feel Good Friday surprise than Carolyn. Check out what happened during our visit in the video player above!