Test comes back negative, but Blackfoot boil order in effect

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot on Wednesday regarding its boil order.

Testing came back negative this afternoon; however, in an abundance of safety, we have decided to not lift the boil order at this time. We have sent five more samples for our monthly DEQ compliance and want to make sure that we are not just going to send out another order tomorrow.

This only applies to city water users on the east side of the tracks, from Last Street on the southeast, to Merkley Lane on the northeast.

Just as a reminder, DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

It is not necessary to boil water for showers, wash clothing, etc. as long as there is no potential to be consumed.

REMEMBER: We sent out notice via reverse 911 (Alert Sense), city’s website (www.cityofblackfoot.org), City’s Facebook page, and press release to local news agencies.

Some of these alerts require citizens to sign up.