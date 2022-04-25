TODAY'S WEATHER
Water boil order remains in effect for part of Blackfoot

Nate Eaton
BLACKFOOT — A boil order remains in effect for some Blackfoot residents while the city waits for clean lab tests.

Officials expect results Tuesday afternoon following tests performed on the city’s water system east of the railroad tracks, according to a news release.

“We will need two consecutive negative tests to lift the boil order,” the release says. “This only applies to city water users on the east side of the tracks, from Last Street on the southeast to Merkley Lane on the northeast.”

The boil order was issued Friday after a routine water sample came back positive for E. coli. Crews spent the weekend flushing hydrants and have been injecting chlorine into the water system.

City officials learned not everyone received notice of the boil order and ask residents to sign up for alerts here.

