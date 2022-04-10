Two people airlifted to hospital after crash

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that happened in rural Bannock County.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to an ISP news release.

The driver of a Buick Park Avenue was northbound on Blaser Highway about a mile north of U.S. Highway 30. The vehicle left the side of the road and hit a gravel embankment, went airborne, and struck another embankment.

The vehicle was occupied by a 20-year-old male driver from Cottage Grove, Oregon, and a 30-year-old passenger from Pocatello.

Both were transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.