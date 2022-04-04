Two Wyoming children found safe, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE

An Amber Alert for two Wyoming children has been canceled after they were safely located in Texas.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol did not provide additional details.

ORIGINAL STORY

BUFFALO, Wyoming — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two young children taken by their non-custodial mother.

Police are searching for Alexis Roth, who is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches and around 120 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings, a maroon shirt and black hoodie. She is driving a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming plate 16-9068.

Alexis Roth, Wyoming Highway Patrol

Alexis Roth was last driving a white Dodge Caravan, according to police. | Wyoming Highway Patrol

The children are 4-year-old Aspen Marie Roth. She is Hispanic, around 4 feet tall and weighs about 30 lbs. Aspen has brunette hair, hazel eyes and an olive skin tone, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans and a pink long sleeve shirt with a reference to Paris on it.

Serenity Ann Naslund is 2-years-old, 3 feet tall, 25 lbs. and has blonde hair, hazel eyes and fair skin. She was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans.

The group is traveling with a 3-month-old baby girl Alexis has custody of. They were last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming, around 10 a.m. Sunday and may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.