Weeks later, robbery suspect remains at large. Sheriff’s office asking for information

DRIGGS — It has been almost three weeks since an armed robbery occurred at a gas station in Driggs and the suspect remains at large.

The armed robbery happened at the Phillips Gas Station located on the corner of Main Street and Wallace Avenue in Driggs on Thursday, March 24 at around 9:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Teton County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com in an email Monday that the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. They are asking that if anybody has any information about the robbery case to contact the office at (208) 354-2323.

Photos and information were posted on the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page showing the suspect dressed in a “black designer hoodie with a slim fit, dark pants, one red glove, military-style black high top boots and a black covering over their nose and mouth,” according to the post. The suspect can be seen in the posted photos pointing a gun across the counter at the front of the store. Officials said the weapon used is a “black handgun.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is 5’10 in height with a weight of approximately 140 lbs. He is white or Hispanic.