Teton County Sheriff’s Office seeking armed and dangerous robber

DRIGGS — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an armed robbery at the Phillips Gas Station located on the corner of Main Street and Wallace Avenue in Driggs. The robbery happened at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The office is advising that the suspect in the robbery should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photos and information were posted on the Teton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page showing the suspect dressed in a “black designer hoodie with a slim fit, dark pants, one red glove, military-style black high top boots and a black covering over their nose and mouth,” according to the release. The suspect can be seen in the posted photos pointing a gun across the counter at the front of the store. Officials said the weapon used is a “black handgun.”

Courtesy Teton County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is 5’10 in height with a weight of approximately 140 lbs. He is white or Hispanic.

An emergency alert went out to Driggs residents that evening as the suspect was last seen on foot heading eastbound on Wallace Avenue.

The office did not know whether any money or goods were taken in the robbery as of this 9 a.m. this morning.

“We’re not an island of innocence,” said Teton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mitch Golden on Friday morning. “Serious crimes will happen here. Not at the same rate as a large metro area, but people need to realize that even in a small town, in a small valley, you need to lock your homes and cars.”

The last time the Sheriff’s Office used its emergency notification system for a gun-related incident was during a standoff in Tetonia with an armed man who had barricaded himself in his home in February 2020. Golden also reminded the community that in the last few years the office has handled a variety of felonies including murder and rape.

For updates from the Sheriff’s Office, Golden encouraged community members to sign up for “Code Red” notifications at the website, www.tetoncountysheriff.com.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.