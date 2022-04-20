White Pine receives grant to start computer science program

The following is a news release from White Pine Charter School.

AMMON — White Pine Charter School announced that a partnership with Project Lead The Way (PLTW) will support a Computer Science program in the White Pine STEM Academy. The opportunity is made possible through PLTW, a nonprofit organization that offers transformative STEM-based learning experiences for PreK-12 students. White Pine is joining more than 12,200 schools across the U.S. providing opportunities for brighter futures for all students.

WPSA will use the grant to support costs associated with starting its PLTW program.

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, White Pine STEM Academy will offer Computer Science courses, including a course on cybersecurity. PLTW programs provide hands-on learning opportunities from the first day of preschool through senior year. Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills – such as problem-solving, critical and creative thinking, collaboration, and communication. PLTW provides career exposure and exploration opportunities to help students learn practices and utilize tools employed by industry professionals.

“PLTW is proud to partner with White Pine Charter School to inspire students to excel in math and science,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW President and CEO. “Together, we’re empowering millions of young people to become inspired problem solvers. We’re passionate about equipping the next generation of students with the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills they need to go further whatever path they choose.”

PLTW programs also include professional development opportunities that provide teachers with the support and resources they need to devote more time to inspiring students, as well as collaborative cohort-based opportunities that build lasting professional learning communities. Through PLTW Core Training, teachers will encounter best-in-class experiences that keep them on the forefront of how to prepare students for the demands of tomorrow.

For more information on White Pine Charter School’s PLTW program, contact Mark Olsen at 208-745-1020 or olsenma@wpcscougars.org.