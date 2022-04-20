Woman who fell into garbage pit is currently paralyzed, but family is hoping for full recovery

IDAHO FALLS – A local woman who fell into a garbage pit over the weekend remains hospitalized Wednesday.

Kendra Hudman of Ammon was life-flighted to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition Saturday after falling into the pit earlier that day.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Hudman’s son, Michael, gave us an update on his mother’s condition and what happened leading up to her injuries.

“She is in stable condition currently. She suffered multiple broken bones including her back and several ribs on both sides. She is currently paralyzed from the waist down. She has some sensation in her legs but is currently unable to move from the waist down,” Michael explains.

Doctors began operating shortly after Kendra’s arrival in Salt Lake for an emergency spinal fusion of her fifth to ninth vertebrae. Two of those vertebrae were broken and were putting pressure on the spinal cord, Michael says.

Fortunately, her spinal cord was not severed but it will take several weeks for doctors to determine if there is any permanent damage.

“It’s a good sign that she has some sensation,” Michael says. “She can feel it when somebody touches her leg. She says it feels like her leg is asleep, like that tingly sensation. But she can’t wiggle her toes or move anything from the belly button down.”

On Monday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department told EastIdahoNews.com the accident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday. Hudman was reportedly standing near the pit at the Bonneville County Transfer Station. She was helping someone who was backing up their pickup when she tripped and fell about eight feet into the pit.

Michael says there’s more to the story but declined to give more details. He confirms the people involved were taking a load to the dump and his mom landed in the pit head-first.

“Based on the impact and the way that she landed, her body folded in half the wrong way. It caused all the broken bones and the condition she’s in currently,” says Michael.

Kendra was awake through the entire ordeal and though she’s in good spirits, Michael says she still experiences recurring nightmares about what happened. She’s expected to remain in the hospital for the next several weeks.

Meanwhile, he, his dad, and his four siblings are trying to stay positive for her sake. They remain optimistic she will make a full recovery.

“We’re praying for a miracle and hope that she will heal and get better,” he says.

Michael lives in Boise and has been by his mother’s side since he heard the news.

The family is grateful to the firefighters and other first responders who came to her aid and acted quickly in addressing her needs. Michael says the responders were thorough in tending to her care and getting her out of the pit safely.

A GoFundMe was created on Kendra’s behalf to help with hospital expenses. It’s raised more than $6,300 since it was launched Monday and Michael is appreciative of those who have contributed.

“She’s pretty prolific in the music scene in Idaho Falls. She’s a music teacher. She’s been a judge (in musical competitions), she’s been in choir. She’s obviously going to be stepping away from a lot of those roles and duties right now. My father will also be stepping away from his work to be there, so we’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses that will come with that,” says Michael.

If you’d like to donate, click here.