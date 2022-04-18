Woman hospitalized after falling into Bonneville County garbage pit

IDAHO FALLS – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after falling into a garbage pit over the weekend.

The accident occurred Saturday around 2 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was reportedly standing near a pit at the Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Avenue. She was helping someone who was backing up their pickup when she tripped and fell about 8 feet into the pit.

“Using a ladder, IFFD personnel climbed down into the pit, provided immediate medical care, and then lifted the female out of the pit with extrication equipment,” Hammon writes in a news release.

She was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. EastIdahoNews.com has not been notified of her current condition.

We’ll provide updates if we get any new information.