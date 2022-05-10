10 fire units respond to four-acre fire in Victor

VICTOR — Teton County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a four-acre fire west of the city of Victor Thursday afternoon just as winds were at their peak in Teton Valley.

Mitch Golden with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com that 10 fire and rescue crews responded to a 2:15 p.m. emergency call at 2500 West, 8000 South in Victor where a haystack and surrounding grassy fields were on fire.

There is no evacuation order at this time for residential homes just north of the blaze. Cedron Road from 2000 South in Victor was closed to traffic due to smoke, Golden said.

The fire was aided by high winds. According to Teton Valley weatherman Bruce Mason, at 2:09 p.m. wind speeds out of the west hit their highest at 41 mph in Driggs and 38 mph out of Pole Canyon in the Big Hole Mountains. The wind was shifting from a westerly direction to a more northern direction, according to personal weather station recordings, Mason said.

Mason said that winds should be dying off in Teton Valley around sunset this evening, but are expected to pick back up Friday morning.

Golden said that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.