Alert issued for 7-year-old missing from Twin Falls since Sunday night

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday night in Twin Falls.

Christina E. Juliette is 3’01”, weighs around 41 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was wearing pink, purple and white pants and size 5 rainbow shoes. Christina was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 400 block of Bluebell Avenue in Twin Falls.

Anyone with information on Christina’s whereabouts is asked to call police.