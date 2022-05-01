Behind the scenes of CrimeCon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — CrimeCon is underway this weekend in Las Vegas and around 5,000 people from across the country are participating in the annual event.

Attorneys, police officers, criminologists, industry professionals and true crime content creators are presenting during dozens of workshops at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. This is the largest CrimeCon since the event started in 2017.

Attendees are also hearing from family members affected by some of the biggest crimes in recent years. John Ramsey, the father of John Bennett Ramsey, addressed a massive crowd Saturday about his daughter, who was killed in 1996 at the age of six in their family’s Colorado home. The case remains unsolved.

Ramsey also spoke with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton in an exclusive interview that will be posted Monday. Eaton moderated an emotional CrimeCon session with Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow. JJ’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, his sister Tylee Ryan and Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Eaton is conducting multiple interviews with fascinating CrimeCon presenters that will be shared all week on EastIdahoNews.com. In this first video, we’re taking you behind-the-scenes of the biggest true crime convention in the world.