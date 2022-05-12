Board shifts Fremont County superintendent to new ‘role and responsibilities’

ST. ANTHONY — Fremont County School District Superintendent Byron Stutzman has shifted to a new role in the district.

Board chair Jon Bailey confirmed the change to EdNews Wednesday, and verified an email he sent to district staff and faculty that referenced the shakeup, which happened during a Monday board meeting.

Bailey didn’t say what Stutzman’s new role is or what fueled the change, citing personnel matters. But he indicated that draft minutes from the meeting would include Stutzman’s new role. EdNews on Wednesday requested the meeting minutes and will update this story with details as they come.

Stutzman declined to comment Wednesday.

Bailey’s email referenced a new “role and responsibilities” for Stutzman, whom trustees hired as superintendent in 2016. Federal and Special Education Director Ben Garcia and South Fremont Junior High Principal David Marotz will fill in as acting co-interim superintendents.

The two “will be working on their recommendations for the board in the near future,” Bailey’s email reads.

Stutzman joined North Fremont after being let go from the Crook County School District in Sundance, Wyo. Stutzman spent four years as superintendent of Idaho’s Buhl School District before landing the top job in Crook County in 2013.

A look at Bailey’s email to staff: