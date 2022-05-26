BYU-Idaho Spring 2022 enrollment figures released

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Spring 2022 enrollment numbers for both campus and online.

The university estimates that approximately 16,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Spring 2022 Semester with a total enrollment of 19,411 campus-based students. This number includes 14,246 campus-based students who are enrolled in face-to-face courses, and 5,164 campus-based students who are enrolled in online courses and/or internships.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 9,862 male students and 9,549 female students, (51% percent and 49% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 4,852, comprising 25% percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 15,813 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. This leads to a total of 35,223 total enrolled students at BYU-Idaho.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.

See https://www.byui.edu/about/enrollment-and-demographics for details and history.