Fremont County Search and Rescue volunteer dies after 35 years of service

FREMONT COUNTY — A beloved member of the Fremont County community passed away Thursday after a long battle with health-related issues.

A memorial procession and final drive will take place in St. Anthony on Tuesday in remembrance of 53-year-old Eric Thomas. The event will be organized by the Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont County Sheriff’s office, Fremont County EMS, and the North Fremont Fire Department.

Thomas was a member of Fremont County Search and Rescue, joining when he was 18. His father, Butch Thomas, was one of the founding fathers of the group and encouraged his son to join the unit. Thomas was eager and excited to be a part of the team and help his community.

Thomas, a quadriplegic, was not expected to live to see his thirties. EastIdahoNews.com profiled Thomas in February 2016 when the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho named him an East Idaho Real Hero.

“Some people say the reason he lived so long is because he loves Search and Rescue so much,” says Justin Liebert, Commander of Fremont County Search and Rescue.

Having been the Search and Rescue commander, board director, secretary and treasurer, Thomas dedicated 35 years of his life to serving the Fremont County community. He was instrumental in forming the Fremont County Search and Rescue Juniors Unit, one of the first in the state of Idaho.

“We’re one big family”, says Liebert. “He was a brother to a lot of people in that unit.”

The final drive procession will travel down Bridge Street in St. Anthony at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. The public is invited to line the street to pay their respects and remember Thomas’ contributions to FSCAR and the community.