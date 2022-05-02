Grandfather of Delphi murder victim speaks with East Idaho News about what’s next in the case

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The grandfather of an Indiana teenager murdered five years ago is confident police will find her killer.

Abigail Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, both 14, died on Feb. 13, 2017. They had gone for a walk on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana, and were found dead near a bridge and railway tracks.

Mike Patty, Libby’s grandfather, and several of his family members spoke about the case at CrimeCon in Las Vegas over the weekend. They shared new developments, including recent news that Libby was talking online with a potential suspect in her death before she was killed.

Patty also sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton and shared his thoughts about what’s next in the investigation. Watch the video above to see their entire conversation.