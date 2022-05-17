TODAY'S WEATHER
Here is where, when and how you can vote today

EastIdahoNews.com staff

East Idaho Elects

279560787 739474580407495 7650567974188255822 n
Voters cast ballots at Club Apple in the 2022 primary election. | Josh Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The 2022 Idaho primary election is Tuesday and polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com sent dozens of questionnaires to candidates running in local and statewide races. You can learn about their platforms and read their responses to the questions here.

Below is information on where you can vote. To learn more about voting identification requirements, click here or contact your county clerk’s office if you have questions.

Fremont County

Fremont County polling places can be found here.

Madison County

To find Madison County polling locations, click here.

Jefferson County

Polling locations in Jefferson County can be viewed here.

Bonneville County

To find Bonneville County polling spots, click here.

Bannock County

Bannock County polling locations can be found here.

Bingham County

Polling places in Bingham County can be viewed here.

EastIdahoNews.com has crews working around the clock to bring you the latest election information. Up-to-the-second results will be posted as they begin to come in Tuesday evening.

