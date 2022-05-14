Homicide investigation underway after body is found at rest stop, officials release victim’s name

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help as the investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues.

Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 a.m. Friday, where they discovered 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 (approx. Mile Post 356) between 8:00 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday, to contact deputies immediately by calling (208) 529-1200.

Tips and information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device, or by calling the Idaho Fusion Center Hotline at 1-833-445-2092.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individual(s) involved in this crime.