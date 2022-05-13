Suspicious death investigation underway after body is found at rest area

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a suspicious death at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on Hwy 26 (Approx. Mile Post 356) east of Ririe.

At 6:30 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a report of what appeared to be a deceased subject near a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

A large portion of the Rest Area is closed at this time while detectives collect evidence and process the scene. The Bonneville County Coroners Office is also assisting at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area between 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday to contact our dispatch at (208) 529-1200, report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org or on the P3tips app on your mobile device, or contact the Idaho Fusion Center Tipline at 1-833-445-2092.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be updated at a later time.