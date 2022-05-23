Man arrested for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Detectives with the Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1100 East block of 1st Street as part of an ongoing investigation.

As deputies arrived, they located 43-year-old Jason L. Gneiting and detained him. During a search of the residence, deputies seized about 15 pounds of methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Gneiting was then transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The Special Investigations Unit consists of detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. This case is still under investigation, and no further information is available.

Tips and information about drug or criminal activity in our area can always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device. Those who report could be eligible for a reward.