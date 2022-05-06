Man charged with burglary after officers found him hiding in tires gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man charged with burglary has reached a plea deal.

Sonny Anthony Vialpando, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to felony burglary, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a persistent violator enhancement.

RELATED | Man who attempted to hide in tires arrested for burglary

Vialpando was arrested in December following a police search in the area of Raymond Park.

The search began when an officer with the Pocatello Police Department attempted a traffic stop. After pulling over, the driver, identified as Vialpando, got out of the vehicle and ran.

He was wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary at Home Depot in Chubbuck.

Officers from Pocatello and Chubbuck found Vialpando hiding in a stack of tires in a nearby yard.

According to his plea deal, Vialpando has agreed to pay $607.94 in restitution to Home Depot.

At sentencing, the prosecution will recommend a rider and that his sentence run concurrently with four probation violations, the agreement shows. Prosecution and defense teams will argue over any underlying prison sentence.

Vialpando was also charged with misdemeanors for resisting arrest and providing false information to an officer following the incident.

Court records show that after Vialpando pleaded guilty to providing false identification, the resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

For the misdemeanor charge, Vialpando was sentenced to 36 days of time served. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fines.

He is scheduled for a change of plea hearing before District Judge Robert Naftz Monday. His sentencing date will be set following that hearing.