One California man sentenced for Pocatello construction site burglary

POCATELLO — One of the two Los Angeles men arrested in connection to multiple January Pocatello job site burglaries has been sentenced to probation.

Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, has been sentenced to five years of felony probation for two counts of grand theft by District Judge Javier Gabiola. The probation carries with it a 120-day discretionary prison sentence.

RELATED | Two California men charged after allegedly stealing over $20K in tools

Garcia Baca and Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, were arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 after they were found in possession of around $20,000 in tools. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were able to connect some of those tools to equipment stolen from nearby construction sites.

Both men reached plea agreements in March. But the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office attempted to nix those agreements after additional charges were filed against both men in connection to similar burglaries in Bingham County.

Motions were denied in both cases.

Originally charged with five counts of grand theft, the plea deal arranged for Garcia Baca to plead guilty to two counts, and the three others were dismissed.

Garcia Baca received two five-year probation sentences, but the court ordered they be served concurrently. A prison sentence of five to 10 years was suspended.

Along with probation, Garcia Baca has been ordered to pay a total of $1,841 in fees and fines.

He will now continue court proceedings in Bingham County, where he faces one count of felony grand theft and one count of felony burglary.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge James Barrett for a preliminary hearing on May 19.

Herrera is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in Bannock County before District Judge Robert Naftz on May 16. Following sentencing, he will continue his own court process in Bingham County.