California men charged in Pocatello job site thefts reach plea deals

POCATELLO — Two Los Angeles men charged with stealing more than $20,000 in tools from local construction sites have reached plea agreements.

Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, and Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, were initially charged with five counts of felony grand theft apiece.

Additionally, Herrera was charged with felonies for burglary and malicious injury to property, as well as a misdemeanor for providing false information to police.

Per their plea agreements, both men will plead guilty to two counts of grand theft. In exchange, all other charges will be dismissed and the Bannock County Prosecutors Office will not introduce any new charges related to the same incidents.

Garcia Baca and Herrera were arrested in January after they were found in possession of numerous tools later found to be tied to multiple job site thefts.

Several weeks after their arrest in Pocatello, both men were charged with additional felonies of grand theft and burglary in connection to a separate job site burglary in Shelley.

The agreement in place with the Bannock County prosecutor does not cover the charges in Bingham County, which awaits a resolution to the original charges before that case can proceed.

In Bannock, the prosecution will recommend probation, with any prison sentence being suspended. According to the plea agreement, the defense and prosecution will be allowed to argue for the length of any underlying prison.

Also, the two men will jointly pay any restitution for all charges, including those dismissed. The restitution amount has not yet been determined.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced at April 25 hearings.